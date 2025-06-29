Video: THE GREAT GATSBY's Ryan McCartan Answers Most Asked Questions

McCartan currently plays 'Jay Gatsby' in The Great Gatsby on Broadway.
Who is Ryan McCartan? The Great Gatsby, of course! In this video, watch as he spills the tea on the internet's most asked questions!
McCartan currently plays 'Jay Gatsby' opposite Aisha Jackson in The Great Gatsby on Broadway.
F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless novel has landed on the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever in The Great Gatsby. The story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it comes to life on the greatest American stage, with grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.
McCartan originated the role of JD in the cult-hit Heathers The Musical and its world premiere cast recording. He went on to star on Broadway as Fiyero in Wicked and Hans in Disney’s Frozen. Additional credits include Mac in Scotland, PA (Roundabout Theater Company), Tony in West Side Story (Lyric Opera of Chicago), Randy Newman’s Faust: The Concert (The Soraya), Brad in Kenny Ortega’s The Rocky Horror Picture Show on FOX, and Diggie in Disney’s “Liv and Maddie”.