Video: THE GREAT GATSBY Scenic Designer Paul Tate dePoo III Gives a Studio Tour

Watch as The Great Gatsby Scenic Designer Paul Tate dePoo III gives a studio tour, including a look at the Gatsby set model, sketches, and more in the video here.

The Great Gatsby begins previews on Friday, March 29, 2024, and is set to open on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at The Broadway Theatre.

Tony Award-nominated Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada lead the cast as Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan. Rounding out the principal cast are Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Sara Chase as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, Paul Whitty as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson as Wolfsheim.

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel comes to the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever in The Great Gatsby. Transporting audiences to the lavish Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it finally comes to life on the greatest American stage, through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, and a grand production befitting the 21st century.

Direct from a sold-out world premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse last fall, the show features music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Little Women) & Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (After Midnight, “Dancing with the Stars”). The musical begins previews onFriday, March 29, 2024, and is set to open on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at The Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway).