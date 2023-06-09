Video: THE COTTAGE Cast Reveal What to Expect From the New Play on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

The cast of The Cottage sat down with Lara Spencer on Good Morning America this morning. Cast members Eric McCormack, Alex Moffat and Lilli Cooper, and director Jason Alexander share what fans can expect in the new comedy.

“It took forever to get it to the stage, but when these guys signed on, it went like lightning,” Alexander said of the cast.

“When Jason Alexander calls you and says ‘Broadway,’ there’s only one answer,” says McCormack. “I really have dreamed for a long time about doing a new comedy on Broadway, so there was nothing but ‘yes’”.

Cooper adds that working together with this cast is “surreal” and Moffat says “it’s like a dream come true.”

The Cottage begins performances on July 7 and opens on July 24 at the Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street) for a strictly limited engagement through October 29.

Written by Sandy Rustin, The Cottage will also star Tony Award nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde), Nehal Joshi (The Phantom of the Opera), and Dana Steingold (Beetlejuice). Understudies include Michelle Federer (Wicked OBC), Matthew Floyd Miller (“American Crime Story: Impeachment”), Tony Roach (Flying Over Sunset), and Jamie Ann Romero (“The Punisher”) complete the cast.

Watch the new interview here:



