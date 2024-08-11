Video: Sutton Foster and Carol Burnett Talk ONCE UPON A MATTRESS on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sutton Foster and Carol Burnett appeared on CBS Sunday Morning this weekend to discuss playing Winnifred in Once Upon a Mattress with correspondent Tracy Smith.

"There couldn't be a better Winnifred," Burnett, who originally played the role on Broadway, told Foster, who plays the role in the current Broadway revival. "You are it. I knew it. The minute they said it, that you had been cast, I said, 'What took them so long?' It's perfect. Perfect."

Foster says she used to watch the Carol Burnett Show every week. "You were funny, you were tall. You were unafraid, confident. And I was like, Ahh, I wanna do that. And I would just always tune in to see that continuity and that aliveness and to be able to look up to someone who was unafraid to be ridiculous."

Once Upon a Mattress is currently in previews at the Hudson Theatre on Broadway, with an opening night set for Monday, August 12, 2024, for the limited engagement through November 30, 2024.

Once Upon a Mattress on Broadway also stars Drama Desk Award winner and SAG Award nominee Michael Urie as Prince Dauntless, two-time Tony Award nominee Brooks Ashmanskas as The Wizard, Tony Award Nominee Daniel Breaker as The Jester, Tony Award Nominee Will Chase as Sir Harry, Nikki Renée Daniels returning as Lady Larken, David Patrick Kelly returning as King Sextimus, and Ana Gasteyer as Queen Aggravain.

An uproarious update of Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Princess and the Pea,” Once Upon A Mattress sets an unapologetic free spirit loose in a repressed kingdom, where Winnifred the Woebegone charms, delights, and dances her way to the top… of a stack of mattresses. Full of gloriously catchy melodies like “Shy” and “In a Little While,” the musical first premiered in 1959, with music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer, and book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer.