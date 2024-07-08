Video: Sneak Peek of THE LITTLE MERMAID at The Muny

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Little Mermaid is swimming to The Muny! 's upcoming production of The Little Mermaid, which begins performances tonight, July 8. Check out performance highlights here!

The complete cast includes Savy Jackson (Ariel), Michael Maliakel (Prince Eric), Nicole Parker (Ursula), Christopher Sieber (Chef Louis), Ben Davis (King Triton), Fergie L. Philippe (Sebastian), Leia Rhiannon Yogi (Flounder), Jen Cody (Scuttle), Kennedy Kanagawa (Flotsam), Adam Fane (Jetsam) Rich Pisarkiewicz (Grimsby), Matt Dean, Bryan Thomas Hunt, Ryan Lambert, Samantha Littleford, Nathaniel Mahone, Daniel Brooks McRath, Ruben Guadalupe Medina-Perez, Michael Milkanin, Georgia Monroe, Sydni Moon, Grace Marie Rusnica, Michael Santomassimo, Gordon Semeatu, Kelly Sheehan, Cecilia Snow and Meridien Terrell. The company also will be joined by the Muny Kid and Teen Youth Ensemble as well as the 12 selected Muny Summer Intensive participants.

The show's creative team is led by Director John Tartaglia, with Choreographer Patrick O'Neill and Music Director/Conductor Annbritt duChateau.