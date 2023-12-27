Video: Sierra Boggess, Julie Benko, and the HARMONY Cast Perform 'Stars in the Night' and 'Where You Go'

Harmony is now running on Broadway, having opened on November 13 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

The new musical Harmony by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman, directed and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, is now running on Broadway, having opened on November 13 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Two new videos have been released of the cast performing songs from the show! Below, check out 'Where You Go' performed by Julie Benko and Sierra Boggess, as well as 'Stars In The Night' performed by Chip Zien, Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, and Steven Telsey.

Harmony features an original new score by legendary Tony ®, Grammy ®, and Emmy® Award winner Barry Manilow with lyrics and book by Drama Desk® Award  Winner, Bruce Sussman. Directed and choreographed by Tony® Award  winner Warren Carlyle (The Music Man, Hello Dolly!), this timely and captivating rags-to-riches story lost to history comes to dazzling life with a sensational cast of Broadway favorites.

The show stars Chip Zien; Sierra Boggess; Julie Benko; the Comedian Harmonists Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, and Steven TelseyAllison Semmes and Andrew O’Shanick. They join Zak Edwards, Dan Hoy, Bruce LandryRhonnirose MantillaDaniel Z. MillerBenjamin H. MooreMatthew MuchaConstantine PappasKayleen SeidlKyla StoneBronwyn TarbotonKate WeslerStuart Zagnit, and Lee Zarrett.

The creative team for Harmony includes Beowulf Boritt (scenic design), Linda Cho & Ricky Lurie (costume design), Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer (lighting design), Dan Moses Schreier (sound design), Batwin + Robin Productions (media design), Tom Watson (wig & hair design), Jamibeth Margolis, CSA (casting), Sara Edwards (associate director/choreographer), John O’Neill (music director), Michael Aarons (music coordinator), Doug Walter (orchestrations) and Scott Taylor Rollison (production stage manager).








