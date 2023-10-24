Video: Shoshana Bean and Brandon Victor Dixon Perform 'Not Even The King' From Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN

An all new video has been released featuring the song 'Not Even The King' from Hell's Kitchen, the new musical from Alicia Keys! Check out the video below!

Shoshana Bean and Brandon Victor Dixon play Jersey and Davis in the world premiere of Hell's Kitchen, starting performances tonight, October 24!

Loosely based on Alicia Keys’ personal experiences in the concrete jungle with a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, and direction by Tony Award nominee Michael Greif.

Hell's Kitchen is an unforgettable new show featuring both newly created music and the soulful, iconic songs of New York’s own Alicia Keys

With music and lyrics by 15-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, music supervision by Emmy and Grammy Award winner Adam Blackstone, choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, and direction by Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, HELL’S KITCHEN begins performances with a Joseph Papp Free Performance on Tuesday, October 24 and officially opens on Sunday, November 19. Originally scheduled to run through Sunday, December 10, the production has been extended twice, now running through Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Grammy Award-winning artist Alicia Keys and Pulitzer Prize-finalist playwright Kristoffer Diaz bring their exhilarating coming-of-age musical HELL’S KITCHEN to The Public this fall. In a cramped apartment hanging off the side of Times Square, 17-year-old Ali is desperate to get her piece of the New York dream. Ali’s mother is just as determined to protect her daughter from the same mistakes she made. When Ali falls for a talented young drummer, both mother and daughter must face hard truths about race, defiance, and growing up. Ali feels trapped, until the sound of a neighbor playing piano opens the door to an unexpected friendship and a radically different future. Loosely based on Alicia Keys’ personal experiences, with choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown and direction by Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, HELL’S KITCHEN is an unforgettable new show featuring both newly created music and the soulful, iconic songs of New York’s own Alicia Keys.

The complete cast of HELL’S KITCHEN includes Shoshana Bean (Jersey), Chad Carstarphen(Ray/Ensemble), Reid Clarke (Ensemble), Chloe Davis (Ensemble), Nico DeJesus (Ensemble), Brandon Victor Dixon (Davis), Timothy L. Edwards (Ensemble), Desmond Sean Ellington(Understudy), Badia Farha (Understudy), Vanessa Ferguson (Tiny/Ensemble), David A. Guzman (Ensemble), Crystal Monee Hall (Crystal/Ensemble), Gianna Harris (Understudy), Jakeim Hart(Q/Ensemble), Chris Lee (Knuck), Jackie Leon (Jessica/Ensemble), Kecia Lewis (Miss Liza Jane), Raechelle Manalo (Ensemble), Jade Milan (Understudy), Maleah Joi Moon (Ali), Onyxx Noel (Understudy), Susan Oliveras (Understudy), Sarah Parker (Ensemble), Aaron Nicholas Patterson(Understudy), William Roberson (Understudy), Niki Saludez (Ensemble), Mariand Torres (Millie/Ensemble), Donna Vivino (Understudy), Lamont Walker II (Riq/Ensemble), and Oscar Whitney Jr. (Understudy).

HELL’S KITCHEN features scenic design by Robert Brill, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, and prop management by Claire M. Kavanah. The music team of HELL’S KITCHEN includes orchestrations by Adam Blackstone and Tom Kitt, arrangements by Alicia Keysand Adam Blackstone, music consulting by Tom Kitt, music coordination by Kristy Norter, and music direction by Dominic Fallacaro. Danny Maly serves as production stage manager and Anthony Rigaglia, Tiffany N. Robinson, and Luisa Sánchez Colón as stage managers.



