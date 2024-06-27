Video: Selena Gomez Discusses ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING, Teases EMILIA PEREZ Movie Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Selena Gomez stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday during Martin Short's stint as guest host of the late-night show. Gomez and Short traded stories about their time together on the set of Only Murders in the Building, and their experiences with series guest stars including Paul Rudd, Meryl Streep, and Molly Shannon who will appear in the upcoming fourth season.

Short recalled a scene in the new season featuring Shannon and Streep, which consistently caused Gomez to break character and laugh on camera, due to Shannon's outlandish improvisations.

In the new season of Only Murders, the characters will spend some time in Los Angeles as this in-universe movie based on the podcast is being developed. At the same time, they attempt to uncover the apparent murder of Sazz Pataki, played by Jane Lynch, who was found dead in the finale of the third season. It premieres on Hulu on August 27.

She also very briefly discussed the movie musical Emilia Pérez, which recently received an 11-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival. She stars in the film which she calls "very weird" but is "so geeked out for people to see it." At Cannes, the film received five nominations and won three awards, including Best Actress and Best Soundtrack. Netflix has acquired the rights to the film, though no US release date is set.

Gomez also discussed some of her other projects, which include a reboot of the popular Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place and her Rare Beauty line.

Watch the full interview!