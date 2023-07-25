Video: See How BACK TO THE FUTURE Brings the DeLorean Time Machine to Broadway on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

This morning, Good Morning America took audiences behind the scenes of Back to the Future on Broadway.

Joined by stars Casey Likes and Roger Bart, the segment explored the film's iconic characters and Marty McFly's biggest moments, including his skateboard tricks and guitar moves.

The segment also featured an interview with the show's producer, Colin Ingram, who discussed how the brought Back to the Future's DeLorean time machine to the stage.

"It's a character in itself," producer Colin Ingram said of the time-traveling car. "This is a real fusion between musical theatre and film that has never been done before. It's extremely ambitious and it works."

Now in previews, Back to the Future is set to officially open on Thursday, August 3 at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway).

Joining Likes and Bart in the musical are Olivier Award nominee Hugh Coles (George McFly), Liana Hunt (Lorraine Baines), Jelani Remy (Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry), and Nathaniel Hackmann (Biff Tannen).

The ensemble includes Merritt David Janes (Strickland), Mikaela Secada (Jennifer Parker), Amber Ardolino, Will Branner, Victoria Byrd, Brendon Chan, Kevin Curtis, Nick Drake, Samuel Gerber, Marc Heitzman, Kimberly Immanuel, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson, Hannah Kevitt, JJ Niemann, Becca Petersen, Emma Pittman, Jonalyn Saxer, Blakely Slaybaugh, Gabi Stapula, and Daryl Tofa.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando and features a multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team that includes Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, dance arrangements by David Chase, music direction by Ted Arthur and casting by Tara Rubin.

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

