Video: See Highlights From PICTURES FROM HOME On Broadway, Starring Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein, and Zoë Wanamaker

The production is staged by award-winning director Bartlett Sher.

Feb. 10, 2023  

Last night, the new Broadway comedy Pictures From Home celebrated its opening night at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 W 54th Street). Check out highlights of this new play from Shar White below!

Three of the theatre's most inventive, inspired and award-winning artists bring to vivid theatrical life a comic and dramatic portrait of a mother, a father and the son who photographed their lives.

Based on the landmark photo memoir by Larry Sultan, adapted to the stage by Sharr White, starring Nathan Lane, Zoë Wanamaker, and Danny Burstein, and staged by award-winning director Bartlett Sher, Pictures From Home will evoke memories of childhood, parenthood, and the hard-won wisdom that comes with both.




