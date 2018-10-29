Video: See All Of The Thrillifying Performances From A VERY WICKED HALLOWEEN
To celebrate "Wicked's" 15th anniversary on Broadway, NBC threw a joyous Halloween party for the ages. This televised concert featured songs from the blockbuster musical hit "Wicked" will showcase a cavalcade of special guest stars to help celebrate the music and the magic of the show that tells the story of what happened in Oz before Dorothy dropped in. Check out all the performances from the special below!
Honoring the show's lasting cultural impact and the 15th anniversary of its unforgettable Broadway debut, the special reunited Tony Award winners Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, the original Elphaba and Glinda, who performed and served as hosts for the special. Additional guest performers included Ariana Grande, Adam Lambert, Ledisi, Pentatonix and the current Broadway company of "Wicked."
