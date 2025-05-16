Video: Sarah Snook Recalls Ghostly Story From London Performance of THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Thursday, Tony nominee Sarah Snook visited Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss her turn in the one-woman production of The Picture of Dorian Gray. During their conversation, she shed light on the stamina required to play all 26 characters in the show, reuniting with her Succession co-star Kieran Culkin, before recalling a time when she believed she saw a ghost during a performance in London.

"In the performance of it, I can see the audience...and I saw a person stand up...and then I look back and I was like, 'Actually, what they're wearing is kind of crazy. They're in this Victorian-looking child's dress that's very white and bright,'" she explained to Meyers, adding that, upon looking back seconds later, the figure was gone.

"I asked the theater manager, who'd been there for years [if it was the theater ghost]. They went, 'No, but we do get people coming from Phantom of the Opera in costume, sometimes to the wrong show.' It could have been that. I think it was a ghost!" Watch the full interview to hear her tell the story!

The Sydney Theatre Company production of The Picture of Dorian Gray, starring Emmy and Olivier Award winner Sarah Snook, has received 6 Tony Award nominations. It is playing at the Music Box Theatre through June 29, 2025. Read the reviews here.

Sarah Snook makes her Broadway debut playing 26 characters in this adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s only novel. Snook is best known for playing Shiv Roy in the hit series “Succession,” a role that earned her global acclaim. Over four seasons, she received an Emmy Award, two Golden Globe Awards and a Critics Choice Award for her performance.

The celebrated world premiere of The Picture of Dorian Gray in 2020 extended twice in Sydney and toured to critical and audience acclaim throughout Australia. Last year in London, The Picture of Dorian Gray was adored by critics and audiences alike and earned Snook a 2024 Best Actress Olivier Award and a Best Costume Design Olivier Award for Marg Horwell.

Williams’ interpretation of Wilde’s tale of beauty, excess, and a deal with the devil brings a striking resonance in our current era, holding a mirror to 21st century society’s narcissistic obsession with youth.