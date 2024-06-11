Video: Sarah Pidgeon Got Her Ticket to the Tony Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Forget the masquerade. Sarah Pidgeon is going to the Tony Awards! The Stereophonic star just earned a nomination for her debut performance on Broadway in one of the most acclaimed new plays of the season.

"I find myself saying lines from the play in my real life! I'm wondering about the same things that Diana does and thinking about my relationship to art and my identity as an artist and what that path has been like for me," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge.

Pidgeon was prepped for a career on Broadway at Carnegie Mellon University. "I know for a fact that I wouldn't be here without all of my teachers and classmates," she continued. "That's a fact! And it warms my heart every time that a teacher comes to the show. It's really special."

"As Head of the School of Drama at Carnegie Mellon University, I am deeply proud of our longstanding history of alumni working on Broadway," said Robert Ramirez, Head of School of Drama at CMU. "From designers to producers, actors to directors, and every vital role in between – if there's a job in the theater, you can bet a CMU grad has done it, and has done it with excellence and integrity."

In this video, watch as Pidgeon chats more about her unexpected journey with Stereophonic, recounts her days at Carnegie Mellon, and so much more! Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.