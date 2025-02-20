Video: Sarah Hyland Recalls First Reading THE GREAT GATSBY in Fifth Grade

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following her run as Audrey in off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors, Sarah Hyland is back on New York stages as Daisy in the hit musical The Great Gatsby. Though she just began her time in the role, her connections with the source material go back much further.

"I read the book...when I was in fifth grade," the performer recalled, much to the surprise of the hosts. The novel, published 100 years ago in 1925, is required reading for older students, but Hyland's love of reading drew her to the material.

She explained why she is particularly fond of the character of Daisy: "Daisy Buchanan is such a beautifully complex, delicious woman in the 1920s...It's such a wonderful exploration of female characters in this musical [and] is just an absolute dream."

Also on the show, they took a look back at other projects from Hyland's musical theater career, including her Broadway debut in Grey Gardens and her role as the orphan Molly in 1999's TV version of Annie. "I've always loved [acting]. My dad's an actor so I grew up watching him perform Shakespeare around the country," she explained. Watch the full interview with Sarah Hyland now!

Hyland is currently appearing on Broadway as Daisy Buchanan in the musical The Great Gatsby. She stars opposite Ryan McCartan as Jay Gatsby. sarThe musical’s current cast also includes Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Sara Chase as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson as Wolfsheim (thru January 5). Three-time Tony Award nominee Terrence Mann will play the role of Wolfsheim from January 8 – April 20, 2025.

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless novel has landed on the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever in The Great Gatsby. The story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it comes to life on the greatest American stage, with grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.