Video: Sara Bareilles and Brian d'Arcy James of INTO THE WOODS Perform 'It Takes Two' on the Tony Awards

Into The Woods is now on tour across the country!

By: Jun. 11, 2023

Tonight's the night! The 76th Annual Tony Awards are now underway.

Check out our full list of winners as it is updated live here.

The cast of Into The Woods, featuring Sara Bareilles and Brain d'Arcy James, performed "It Takes Two".  Watch the full performance below!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will feature performances from the casts of nominated best musicals and revivals, including Camelot, Into The Woods, & Juliet, Kimberly Akimbo, New York, New York, Parade, Shucked, Some Like It Hot and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

In addition, the show will feature performances from Joaquina Kalukango, the winner of the 2022 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical, the cast of A Beautiful Noise, the cast of Funny Girl, and a special performance for the Tony Award for the 2023 Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre recipients, Joel Grey and John Kander.

The 76th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose, airs live from the historic United Palace in New York City’s Washington Heights. The Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, is presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and has been broadcast on CBS since 1978.




RELATED STORIES

1
How Macy Schmidt Created the Tony Awards Opening Number Photo
How Macy Schmidt Created the Tony Awards Opening Number

Tony nominee Macy Schmidt has just made history at this year’s Tony Awards, capped by taking center stage at the prestigious ceremony. Schmidt served as orchestrator of the opening and closing number, as well as on-camera piano soloist, performing alongside several Black and Latina soloists from the Broadway Sinfonietta, who were also shown on stage.

2
What Michael Arden Said During His Censored Tony Awards Speech Photo
What Michael Arden Said During His Censored Tony Awards Speech

When Michael Arden accepted his Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical for staging the new revival of Parade on Broadway, he was censored while discussing his upbringing. Read what he said during the acceptance speech!

3
From The Winners Circle: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Star Bonnie Milligan Makes Her Sh*tty Life Better Photo
From The Winner's Circle: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Star Bonnie Milligan Makes Her Sh*tty Life Better With A Tony Win!

Bonnie Milligan has won the 2023 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for Kimberly Akimbo. In her visit to the winner's room, Bonnie discussed the process of building the musical's twisted fairy godmother Aunt Deborah and what she has taken out of portraying her casually criminal alter-ego.

4
LEOPOLDSTADTs Brandon Uranowitz Wins 2023 Tony Award Photo
LEOPOLDSTADT's Brandon Uranowitz Wins 2023 Tony Award

Brandon Uranowitz has won the 2023 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for Leopoldstadt. In his visit to the winner's room, Brandon celebrated the impact of Tom Stoppard's epic drama and reacted to his director, Patrick Marber's win in real time!

