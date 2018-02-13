Video: Sara Bareilles Prepares to Pass the Pie to the Next Leading Lady of WAITRESS

WAITRESS composer Sara Bareilles is currently serving up eight performances per week as Jenna in the fresh baked Broadway hit. Sadly, everything changes, and Sara will have to pass on her pie to the next actress to take on the role when she leaves on March 11.

Tonight, on Twitter, Sara posted a video inviting fans of the show to check out her page tomorrow to find out who will be the next leading lady of Waitress! Check out Sara's message below and stay tuned to find out who will be stepping into Jenna's apron next!

Tune in tomorrow for a special @waitressmusical announcement! pic.twitter.com/epX1ryJS4a - Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) February 14, 2018

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

