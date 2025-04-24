Video: SUCCESSION's Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook Reunite for 'Actors on Actors'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







In Variety's latest Actors on Actors interview, Succession's Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook reunite to discuss their Broadway productions, Glengarry Glen Ross and The Picture of Dorian Gray.

During the conversation, the duo, who played siblings in the hit series, shed light on many topics, including how Snook juggles all 26 characters during the performance, working with scene partners, remembering lines, and more.

With The Picture of Dorian Gray being a one-woman show, Snook admits she does miss having a scene partner, though "not as much as I thought I would, weirdly." In Glengarry Glen Ross, Culkin shares the stage with Bob Odenkirk, and highlighted one of his favorite moments during this show. "My favorite part is this section where Bob Odenkirk as Shelley Levene describes a sale to me. And it’s like five minutes of me just sitting and listening to him...He’s always finding new shit, and he’s doing different things, and it’s so much fun every night."

Snook also revealed the line she says in her head before she walks onto the stage, inspired by her daughter: “Daughter, the other day, jumping off a step, was like, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, I do a trick.’ And jumped…Now in my head I get onstage and I go, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, mama do a trick.’”

Regarding opening night, Culkin shared his wish that the production had opened two weeks later, due to his reworking of his performance. "About 10 days before we opened, I had bronchitis and a sinus infection. I was on antibiotics, and a weird show happened. It was different. I was like, 'I want to explore that.' We explored this other take on the character, especially in the first act. Then it wasn’t landing the right way. I slowly went back to what I was doing before, and it’s better."

The new Broadway production of Glengarry Glen Ross is officially open at the Palace Theatre, with tickets now on sale through Saturday, June 28, 2025. The Sydney Theatre Company production of The Picture of Dorian Gray, starring Emmy and Olivier Award winner Sarah Snook, is playing at the Music Box Theatre through June 29, 2025

The annual Actors on Actors series, which arrives during awards season, selects two stars from major films (and now Broadway shows) for in-depth interviews diving into their experience on their respective projects, career discussion, awards talk, and more.

Upcoming videos will include Jonathan Groff (Just in Time), Nicole Scherzinger (Sunset Boulevard), Cole Escola (Oh, Mary), and Darren Criss (Maybe Happy Ending). Take a look at the full schedule and lineup here.

Photo credit: Emilio Madrid for Variety