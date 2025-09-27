Video: STEREOPHONIC National Tour Gets Ready to Hit the Road

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The U.S. National Tour of Stereophonic, the 2024 Tony Award-winning Best Play, is getting ready to hit the road! The tour kicks of from the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, Washington on October 7, 2025.

"We never imagined this kind of popularity for the show," director Daniel Aukin told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "We were just trying to make something that we cared about. We knew some people would love it. The fact that it had the kind of reception it did on Broadway and in London... and now we get to bring it to all of these cities! It's a very moving and overwhelming part of the journey."

"It would have been enough to do it at Playwrights Horizons and have it close in six weeks! A lot of great stuff does that! To have the chance for it to live, and to keep working with our music director, Justin Craig, Daniel Aukin and David Adjmi... to be immersed in the work and get to do it two years later now... it's a lot of work, but it's a real privilege," added composer Will Butler.

Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup — or their breakthrough.

Watch in this video as the company takes a break from rehearsals to give a special sneak peek!