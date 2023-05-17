Video: SHUCKED's Alex Newell Is Celebrated, Motivated... and (Tony) Nominated

Alex Newell is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical.

Alex Newell is already celebrated, motivated and liberated... and this Broadway season they are also nominated. The star of Shucked earned their first Tony nomination for an ovation-inducing performance in the nine-time Tony nominated new musical.

"Robert [Horn] said that it's nice for people to see me be funny," Alex told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I am very funny... but I don't usually get to do it onstage. To get to flex that muscle is so fun."

Below, watch as Newell chats more about stopping the show every night, reflects on their first time onstage as a kid, and so much more. Plus, check out who they are up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.





Placeholder
Vote Now


