Video Roundup: Celebrate The New Year With a Look Back at Broadway's New Year's Eve Performances!
It's gonna be a happy new year! As we get ready to say goodbye to 2019, we're getting in on the celebration by taking a look back at some of the past year's standout New Years Eve's performances from Broadway favorites on 'New Year's Rockin' Eve.' Get ready to ring in the 2020s with the videos from the casts of Jersey Boys, American Idiot, On Your Feet!, and more below!
This year, the cast of Broadway's new musical Jagged Little Pill is set to ring in the new year alongside Alanis Morissette for a special performance on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest.' Ryan Seacrest will lead the traditional countdown to midnight from Times Square in New York City, with live onsite reporting from co-host Lucy Hale. Multi-platinum artist Ciara will ring in the New Year as host of the Hollywood Party, while Tony Award winner Billy Porter will host the 4th annual Central Time Zone celebration, live from New Orleans. Find out all the info on this year's New Year's celebration here!
JERSEY BOYS
HAIR
AMERICAN IDIOT
ROCK OF AGES
Idina Menzel
ON YOUR FEET!
