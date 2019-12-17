Alanis Morissette and the Cast Of JAGGED LITTLE PILL Will Ring In 2020 On 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest'
The cast of Jagged Little Pill will ring in 2020 live in Times Square this New Year's Eve, alongside Alanis Morissette on "Dick Clark'S NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE WITH Ryan Seacrest 2020." The broadcast of the live program begins at 8:00PM EST on Tuesday, December 31 on the ABC Television Network.
"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020" marks the 48th anniversary of America's biggest celebration of the year and will include 5 ½ hours of special performances and reports on New Year's celebrations from around the globe. Ryan Seacrest will lead the traditional countdown to midnight from Times Square in New York City, with live onsite reporting from award-winning actress and co-host Lucy Hale. Multi-platinum artist Ciara will once again ring in the New Year from the West Coast as host of the Hollywood Party, while award-winning Broadway actor Billy Porter will host the 4th annual Central Time Zone celebration, live from New Orleans.
Inspired by the themes and raw emotions laid bare in Alanis Morissette's seminal album of the same name, Jagged Little Pill is an exhilarating new Broadway musical powered by an original story from Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody (Juno, Tully) about The Healys, a seemingly perfect suburban family who strives to hide the cracks beneath the surface when a troubling event shakes their community. Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin), Jagged Little Pill is "Urgent, wildly entertaining, and wickedly funny in all the right places" (The Boston Globe), ignited by Morissette's groundbreaking music - including such hits as "You Oughta Know," "Head Over Feet," "Hand In My Pocket," and "Ironic" - plus brand-new songs written for the show. Declared a "Critic's Pick" upon its Opening Night on Broadway this month, The New York Times hails Jagged Little Pill as "joyful and redemptive, rousing and real." Rolling Stone awards the musical "Four stars! 'Jagged Little Pill' Burns with Passion. It's essential medicine that must be swallowed and enjoyed so we can be cured. I want to see it again, and again."
JAGGED LITTLE PILL is now playing at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 W 44th St., NYC).
