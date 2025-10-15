Video: Renée Elise Goldsberry Talks Playing the First Lady in A HOUSE OF DYNAMITE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Hamilton star Renée Elise Goldsberry is returning to the world of American politics in the new thriller film House of Dynamite. In the movie, the Tony winner plays the First Lady of the United States during a national emergency.

"[My character] is on safari in Africa, and so I researched First Ladies who spent time and really highlighted aid in Africa," Goldsberry explained during an appearance on TODAY with Jenna & Friends.

The movie follows a group of government officials who attempt to stop a nuclear missile from hitting U.S. soil in only 18 minutes. Among them is Idris Elba, who plays her husband, the President. "I think when you're learning how to play a character, you can learn who the role is, but also you're relationship to other people," Goldsberry explained. The movie hits Netflix on October 24.

2025 marks the 10th anniversary of Hamilton and, during the interview, she also shared her thoughts about whether she would ever reprise her role of Angelica Schuyler, following Leslie Odom Jr's return to the show. "I used to say 'Never,' but [Odom Jr.] really expanded the idea of our relationship to the shows that we leave. We used to feel like we needed to redefine ourselves, and he really just challenged that notion."

Goldsberry most recently starred in the acclaimed comedy series Girls5eva, for which she earned multiple Critics Choice and TCA Award nominations for her hilarious performance as the deliciously self-obsessed “Wickie Roy.” She is perhaps best known for her Tony- and Grammy-winning performance as Angelica Schuyler in the Broadway phenomenon Hamilton (celebrating its 10th anniversary this year), which also earned her an Emmy nomination for Disney+’s filmed version.

Her Broadway credits include iconic musicals Rent, The Color Purple, and The Lion King, among countless theater performances. On screen, she has starred in The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, The Good Wife, Waves, Altered Carbon, Albany Road, She-Hulk, and her breakout, two-time Daytime Emmy-nominated role, Evangeline Williamson on One Life to Live. As a singer and actress, she made her television debut as one of Vonda Shepard’s backup singers across all five seasons of Ally McBeal. Her debut album, Who I Really Am, is available now.