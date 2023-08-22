Video: Randy Rainbow Says Don't Arraign on Trump's Parade

Check out the latest Funny Girl parody from Randy Rainbow!

By: Aug. 22, 2023

RANDY RAINBOW
Funny Girl meets Trump's legal woes in Randy Rainbow's latest parody! This time, he spoofs the classic "Don't Rain on My Parade" with "Don't Arraign on His Parade". Watch below.

Randy Rainbow is a New York Times best-selling author and four-time Emmy nominated American comedian, producer, actor, singer, writer, and satirist known for his popular YouTube series, The Randy Rainbow Show. His memoir, Playing with Myself, has received rave reviews and landed him on the New York Times Best Sellers list. The LA TIMES accurately points out that in his book Rainbow "vividly recollects the alienation so many LGBTQ+ youth experience."

Musical theater was an escape for Rainbow that helped catapult his career. His musical parodies and political spoofs have garnered him worldwide acclaim and three EMMY® nominations for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series. Rainbow (yes, that's his real name) enjoys a star-studded fan base that regularly retweets and shares his work. Some notable admirers include Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett, Debra Messing, John Legend, Mark Hamill, Hillary Clinton, Stephen Sondheim, Patti LuPone, Jane Lynch, Ana Navarro, Barry Manilow, Ben Stiller, Sarah Silverman, Julie Andrews, Rosie O'Donnell, Martin Short, Lin-Manuel Miranda and, Steve Martin. In 2019, Randy collaborated with TONY, GRAMMY, and EMMY®-winning composer and lyricist Marc Shaiman, on his first studio album, Hey Gurl, It's Christmas!, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Comedy chart and #1 on iTunes Holiday chart.

Randy recently took part in BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary celebration. Check out highlights here!






