Video: Ramin Karimloo Teases THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Return on TikTok

Is Ramin Karimloo returning to The Phantom of the Opera?

Karimloo, has starred in The Phantom of the Opera both on Broadway and in the West End, as well as in the 25th anniversary production of The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall, and in Andrew Lloyd Webber's continuation of The Phantom of the Opera, Love Never Dies, in the West End. He also appeared in the 2004 film adaptation as Gustave Daaé.

Now, in a newly-posted TikTok, Karimloo is teasing a possible return to The Phantom of the Opera! In the TikTok, Karimloo FaceTimes with his son as they go through a series of Phantom masks. He instructs his son to keep out one of the masks, saying, "Hold that for me, I'm going to need that."

Watch below!

Ramin Karimloo is currently starring in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl opposite Lea Michele as Nicky Arnstein.

Ramin Karimloo recently starred in two seasons as 'Kian Madani' in the BBC One medical drama, "Holby City."

He is best known to American audiences in his critically acclaimed portrayal of 'Jean Valjean' in the Broadway revival of Les Misérables for which he was nominated for the 2014 Tony Award for Leading Actor in a Musical. Other Broadway / NYC includes 'Gleb Vaganov' in Anastasia (Broadway), 'Archibald Craven' in The Secret Garden (Lincoln Center) and White Rabbit, Red Rabbit (Off-Bway).

West End and London theater includes Phantom of the Opera (Phantom), Les Misérables (Valjean), Love Never Dies (Phantom), Miss Saigon (Chris) and Murder Ballad; upcoming London concerts: Sunset Boulevard (Joe Gillis), Rumi: The Musical.

Ramin has played the roles of 'Che' in Evita and 'Judas' in Jesus Christ Superstar all over the world from the Kennedy Center in DC to Tokyo and Osaka, Japan.

His film and TV credits include "Holby City" (BBC1), "Jesus: His Life" (History Channel), Nativity Rocks (Mirrorball Films), Life's Too Short (BBC), "Blue Bloods" (CBS), The Spa (Tiger Aspect Productions), The Phantom of the Opera, The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall: 25th Anniversary, Les Misérables in Concert: 25th Anniversary.



In addition to his stage credits, Ramin has toured the world performing concerts both as a solo artist and with his band, Ramin Karimloo & The Broadgrass Band. He has released four solo albums on Sony Records: From Now On, Human Heart, The Road to Find Out: East, and The Road to Find Out: South.