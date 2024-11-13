Video: Rachel Zegler Stars in Final Trailer for Disaster Comedy Y2K

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A24 has dropped the final trailer for Y2K, Kyle Mooney’s disaster comedy starring Jaeden Martell, Rachel Zegler, Julian Dennison, The Kid Laroi, Alicia Silverstone, Tim Heidecker, and Fred Durst. The movie hits theaters on December 6.

The film takes place on the last night of 1999, when two high school juniors crash a New Years Eve party, only to find themselves fighting for their lives.

The comedy brings to life an alternate reality where the Y2K craze- the fear that transitioning from 1999 to 2000 would spark an apocalypse event caused by computer programming malfunctions- actually happened.

Mooney directed and co-wrote the film with Evan Winter, which marks his directorial debut. Jonah Hill is attached as producer.

Rachel Zegler is currently starring on Broadway in Romeo + Juliet. Her other credits include West Side Story, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Her next projects include the Netflix animated musical Spellbound and Disney's live-action remake of Snow White, which will be released in 2025.