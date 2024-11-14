Video: Rachel Zegler Reacts to SPELLBOUND Singing Doll

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Take a look at all the Spellbound merch! Netflix has posted a new video of Rachel Zegler, who stars as Ellian in the animated musical, unboxing action figures, stuffed animals, and more merchandise tied to the new film. Among the new products is a singing doll, which Zegler calls an "insane" experience, along with several Funko Pop! figures. Watch the unboxing video now!

Spellbound follows the adventures of Ellian, the tenacious young daughter of the rulers of Lumbria who must go on a daring quest to save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms her parents into monsters.

In addition to Zegler, the voice cast includes Jenifer Lewis, Tituss Burgess, Nathan Lane, Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman, and Olga Merediz. Spellbound is directed by Vicky Jenson (Shrek) with an original score from EGOT-winning composer Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast) and lyrics by Glenn Slater (Tangled). This will mark the first full-length animated musical for the songwriting duo since Disney's Tangled in 2010.

The movie is written by Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin and Julia Miranda and produced by John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bruce Anderson and Linda Woolverton for Skydance Animation. It will be available on Netflix November 22.