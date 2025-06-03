Video: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Cast Perform ‘I Got It Wrong’ on TODAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As part of TODAY's Citi Concert series, Justina Machado, Tatianna Córdoba, and the cast of the Tony-nominated musical Real Women Have Curves took the stage on Tuesday to perform "I Got It Wrong" from the musical. Watch the performance now!

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is a funny, joyous, and empowering new show. Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds.

The production stars Broadway newcomer Tatianna Córdoba as ambitious high school senior Ana; film and television actress Justina Machado as Carmen, Ana’s hardworking mother who imagines a traditional life for her daughter; Florencia Cuenca (Broadway debut) as Estela; Shelby Acosta as Prima Flaca; Carla Jimenez (Broadway debut) as Pancha; Aline Mayagoitia as Itzel; Mauricio Mendoza as Raúl; Mason Reeves as Henry; Jennifer Sánchez as Rosalí; Sandra Valls as Prima Fulvia; along with Ariana Burks, Quincy Hampton, Zeus Mendoza, Claudia Mulet, Christopher M. Ramirez, Monica Tulia Ramirez, Shadia Fairuz, Elisa Galindez, and Omar Madden.

The musical features direction and choreography by Tony and Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo, music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winning artist Joy Huerta and composer/lyricist Benjamin Velez, book by Lisa Loomer with Nell Benjamin, and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo. The show started previews on April 1 at Broadway’s James Earl Jones Theatre, and opened on April 27. Real Women Have Curves has been nominated for two Tony Awards: Best Original Score and Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role for Justina Machado. See photos of the production HERE!