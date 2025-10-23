Video: RAGTIME Cast Discusses Show’s Modern Relevance on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Thursday morning, Ragtime stars Caissie Levy, Joshua Henry, and Brandon Uranowitz joined Good Morning America to discuss the new revival of the beloved Broadway musical. The trio spoke about the relevance and importance of the material, particularly in the midst of a divisive political climate.

"I think it's difficult as an artist to find purpose, especially as an actor, and we step on stage every night and force our audiences to confront some really difficult things about themselves and about what it means to be an American and I think that's incredibly important right now..." said Uranowitz.

During the conversation, Henry recalled the special letter he received from Brian Stokes Mitchell, who originated the role of Coalhouse Walker, Jr., on the show's opening night. "I made the mistake of reading a letter he sent to me right before the curtain," he said, recalling the emotional moment. "I almost didn't make it. I had to fight back tears."

Levy, who has a background of playing powerful female characters on Broadway, shared how playing the role of Mother has personal meaning for the actress. "The older I get and the more life experience I have and now as a mother myself, getting to take on this role in Ragtime means so much to me from the standpoint of a strong woman in this world and, also, as a mother..." Check out the full conversation, where Uranowitz also recalls starring in the original production of Ragtime as a kid.

The Broadway production of Ragtime is currently running at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre and stars Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz, Nichelle Lewis, Shaina Taub, Ben Levi Ross, Colin Donnell, Anna Grace Barlow, John Clay III, Rodd Cyrus, Nick Barrington and Tabitha Lawing. They are joined by Nicholas Barrón, Lauren Blackman, Allison Blackwell, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Jordan Chin, Eean Sherrod Cochran, Billy Cohen, Kerry Conte, Rheaume Crenshaw, Ellie Fishman, Jason Forbach, Nick Gaswirth, Ta’Nika Gibson, Jackson Parker Gill, David Jennings, Kaleb Johnson, Marina Kondo, Morgan Marcell, Kane Emmanuel Miller, Jenny Mollet, Tom Nelis, Kent Overshown, Kayla Pecchioni, John Rapson, Matthew Scott, Ellie May Sennett, Deandre Sevon, Jacob Keith Watson, and Alan Wiggins rounding out the cast.

Featuring a lush score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, a stirring book by Terrence McNally, and original orchestrations by William David Brohn, all of whom won Tony Awards for their work, Ragtime weaves fictional narratives with real historical figures and events, creating a rich tapestry that blurs the line between personal struggle and national identity, making history feel both intimate and epic.

Ragtime is the sweeping musical adaptation of E. L. Doctorow’s classic novel that follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th Century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker, Jr. (Joshua Henry) and his beloved Sarah (Nichelle Lewis), Jewish immigrant Tateh (Brandon Uranowitz) and his little girl, and a wealthy white family led by matriarch Mother (Caissie Levy). All grasping for the same dream, if only they can hold onto it.