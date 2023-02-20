Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Pop Star Betty Who Sings A SHREK THE MUSICAL Cover

The star performed 'Who I'd Be' penned by Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire, who are currently represented on Broadway by Kimberly Akimbo.

Feb. 20, 2023  

Tonight, Aussie pop star Betty Who took to Instagram to show off her tenor with a Shrek the Musical cover!

Check out video of Betty here performing the anthem 'Who I'd Be' from the show's score, written by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and lyricist David Lindsay-Abaire, currently represented on Broadway by the acclaimed new musical, Kimberly Akimbo.

Australian-American pop trailblazer Betty Who was born Jessica Newham in Sydney, Australia. The classically trained singer, dancer, and multi instrumentalist has experienced practically every dimension of pop cultural visibility: going viral on the bombastic strength of 2014 single "Somebody Loves You," soundtracking Netflix's Queer Eye reboot with "All Things," forming deep ties with foundations like GLAAD and the Trevor Project, and becoming an LGBTQ+ icon due to her infectious, always-inclusive artistry.

Moving from the rigid major-label machinery to rediscovering her power as an independent artist, Betty Who is primed to kick off her latest, most triumphant chapter on her upcoming project. She has also just made her TV hosting debut with Prime Video's new reality dating series, The One That Got Away, which premiered June 2022. Her newest album BIG! is out now.

