Video: Patti LuPone Rings in 2025 With Nicole Scherzinger, Cole Escola & More

Two legendary Norma Desmonds rang in "the Perfect Year" together.

Sunset Boulevard star Nicole Scherzinger took to Instagram to reveal that she was celebrating New Year's Eve with none other than the original Norma Desmond, Patti LuPone.

In the video, Scherzinger can be seen counting down to 2025 before the entire party performed a rendition of "Auld Lang Syne," led by LuPone. The pair also share a kiss as the former Pussycat Doll pans her camera around the room to give fans an inside look at the celebration.

Also present at the star-studded gathering were Oh, Mary! star and writer Cole Escola and LuPone's Agatha All Along co-star Sasheer Zamata.

LuPone recently went to see Scherzinger in the bold revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical, which she revealed she "loved."

"I loved this production. I thought Nicole [Scherzinger] and Tom [Francis] were stunning. I thought Nicole was unbelievable she broke my heart. She is a force. I thought the cast was fantastic," LuPone said to theatre journalist Frank DiLella in a voice message.

About Sunset Boulevard

Jamie Lloyd’s new Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd. starring Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Nicole Scherzinger as ‘Norma Desmond' opened on Sunday, October 20 at the St. James Theatre on Broadway. Check out what all of the critics had to say here.

Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd. features an iconic score including the songs “With One Look,” “The Perfect Year,” and “As If We Never Said Goodbye.” Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond (Nicole Scherzinger) yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter (Tom Francis) who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disaster.

Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Blvd. focuses the lens of ambitions and frustrations of its characters and puts their intoxicating need for fame and adoration in stark close-up.