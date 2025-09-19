Video: PURPLE RAIN World Premiere Releases 'I Would Die 4 U'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The world premiere musical adaptation, PURPLE RAIN, will play at Hennepin Arts’ historic State Theatre in Minneapolis from October 16 – November 16 as the final production of its 2024-2025 Broadway on Hennepin season. In an intimate session at Vinegar Hill Sound in Brooklyn, Kris Kollins (The Kid) and Rachel Webb (Apollonia) bring fresh energy to this special arrangement of 'I Would Die 4 U.' Watch the video here!

The cast features KRIS KOLLINS, who is making his professional stage debut in the lead role of The Kid, and Rachel Webb, who will co-star as Apollonia. The cast also features BILAAL AVAZ as Doc, Leon Addison Brown as Father, JACI CALDERON as Susan, Lawrence Gilliard, JR. as Billy Sparks, ANISSA GRIEGO as Jill, Jared Howelton as Morris, Christina Jones as Brenda, EMMA LENDERMAN as Lisa, GÍAN PÉREZ as Bobby, KONDWANI PHIRI as Mark, Antonio Michael Woodard as Jerome, and Grace Yoo as Wendy.

The production’s ensemble will include SOLYMAR BAXTER, CHRISTIAN BURSE, Jojo Carmichael, Adante Carter, TRAJAN CLAYTON, JD JOHNATHON DARCELLE, Chase Maxwell, Peli Naomi Woods, Christine Shepard, DION SIMMONS GRIER, JAKE TRIBUS and SABRINA VICTOR. JASON KORN will be The Kid alternate, playing the role at performances to be determined.

The world premiere musical adaptation, PURPLE RAIN, brings to life the electrifying, fictional journey of The Kid, a talented but troubled young musician trying to make it in the Minneapolis club scene. As he contends with a tumultuous home life, a rival band, and an unexpected romance with an aspiring young singer, “The Kid” fights to find his voice and seize his moment in the spotlight.

The musical features a story by Prince; a book by Two-time Tony Award winner and Pulitzer Prize recipient Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, based on the original screenplay by Albert Magnoli and William Blinn; music and lyrics by Prince; choreography by Ebony Williams; and direction by Tony Award-nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz. Tony Award Winner Jason Michael Webb is the production’s Music Supervisor and will also provide musical arrangements and orchestrations for the production.