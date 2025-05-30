Video: PHANTOM 'Sets the Stage' For NYC Return With Cryptic Tease

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Phantom of the Opera's return to New York City continues to be teased, this time with a new video "setting the stage" for the new production. A mysterious new video with gothic props and wheels turning teases that the "Masquerade" is getting closer to its announcement.

The new teaser comes after the previous announcement that an immersive production of the iconic musical is in the works. The musical's composer, Andrew Lloyd Webber, also confirmed last year that plans for this production were underway.

Andrew Lloyd Webber also recently released a video that teased the location of the new production. Eagle-eyed fans in the comments found the location, noting that it is at the former site of Lee's Art Shop, on West 57th St. in Midtown Manhattan.

No further details for the forthcoming immersive production have been announced at this time, but as BroadwayWorld previously reported, an account with the handle "masqueradenyc" has been created, and teaser images have been appearing on the account.

About The Phantom of the Opera

The Phantom of the Opera's original run began Broadway previews at the Majestic Theatre on January 9, 1988 and opened on January 26, 1988 starring Michael Crawford, Sarah Brightman and Steve Barton.

The Phantom of the Opera is widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history. Andrew Lloyd Webber's romantic, haunting and soaring score includes "The Music of the Night," "All I Ask of You," "Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again," "Masquerade" and the iconic title song. It tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as 'The Phantom' who haunts the depths of The Paris Opera House. Mesmerized by the talents and beauty of the young soprano Christine, The Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine's love for Raoul, The Phantom's obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness and passions collide.