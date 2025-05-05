Video: PBS Previews 'Broadway's Best' 2025 GREAT PERFORMANCES Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



PBS and Great Performances have shared a new teaser for Broadway's Best, a series that returns to the channel this month. Take a look at a preview of the 2025 lineup, which includes Next to Normal, Yellow Face, Girl From the North Country, and Kiss Me, Kate. Broadway’s Best from Great Performances premieres Fridays, May 9-30 at 9 p.m. on PBS.

Broadway's Best begins with the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Next to Normal starring Caissie Levy (Broadway’s “Frozen”) recorded during its West End transfer from London’s Donmar Warehouse, followed by Tony-winning playwright David Henry Hwang’s Broadway comedy “Yellow Face” from Roundabout Theater Company starring Daniel Dae Kim (“Lost,” “Hawaii Five-0”).

The lineup continues with Tony-winning musical Girl from the North Country featuring 20 reimagined songs by Bob Dylan, and finishes with Cole Porter’s Kiss Me, Kate starring Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block. The lineup is part of The WNET Group’s special Broadway and Beyond festival, celebrating theater productions and the people who bring them to life.