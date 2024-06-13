Video: Original TITANIC Cast Member Victoria Clark Misses the Boat At Tonight's Encores Performance!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Titanic is now playing as a part of New York City Center Encores!

Watch as Tony Award-winner Victoria Clark, who played Alice Beane in the original Broadway company of Titanic, makes a special appearance on the New York City Center stage below!

Victoria Clark is the winner of two Tony Awards for her performance as Margaret Johnson in The Light in the Piazza and for originating the title role in Kimberly Akimbo the Musical. Her Broadway credits include Sister Act (Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle nominations), Cinderella (Tony and Outer Critics Circle nominations), The Snow Geese at Manhattan Theatre Club, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (with Matthew Broderick), Urinetown, Cabaret, Guys and Dolls (Dir. Jerry Zaks), A Grand Night for Singing, and Sunday in the Park with George.

A veteran of the City Center stage, she also starred in the Encores! Productions of Follies, Juno, and Bye Bye Birdie. Off-Broadway, Ms. Clark earned a Drama Desk nomination for When The Rain Stops Falling, and starred in A Prayer for My Enemy, The Marriage of Bette and Boo, The Agony and the Agony, and Marathon Dancing.

The star-studded cast of Encores! Titanic includes Ashley Blanchet (Kate Mullins), Adam Chanler-Berat (First Officer Murdoch), Chuck Cooper (Captain E.J. Smith), Eddie Cooper (Henry Etches), Lilli Cooper (Kate Murphey), Andrew Durand (Jim Farrell), Drew Gehling (Edgar Beane), Alex Joseph Grayson (Harold Bride), Ramin Karimloo (Frederick Barrett), Emilie Kouatchou (Caroline Neville), Judy Kuhn (Ida Straus), Jose Llana (Thomas Andrews), Bonnie Milligan (Alice Beane), Ari Notartomaso (Bellboy), Nathan Salstone (Fredrick Fleet), A.J. Shively (Charles Clarke), Brandon Uranowtiz (J. Bruce Ismay), Samantha Williams (Kate McGowan), and Chip Zien (Isador Straus). With Colin Anderson, Daniel Beeman, Brandon Contreras, Ali Ewoldt, Leslie Donna Flesner, Evan Harrington, Leah Horowitz, Amy Justman, Michael Maliakel, Timothy McDevitt, Grace Morgan, Kent Overshown, Lindsay Roberts, Matthew Scott, and Daniel Torres.

Titanic features music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and book by Peter Stone. Titanic is based on the true story of the RMS Titanic, the "unsinkable" ship that tragically sank on its maiden voyage in 1912. The show follows the passengers and crew aboard the ship. The production originally opened on Broadway on April 23, 1997 and ran for 804 performances. It won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Missing the Boat … Victoria Clark, who played Alice Beane in the Original Broadway Company. #CityCenterEncores pic.twitter.com/8BUCT0xQZ6 — New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) June 14, 2024