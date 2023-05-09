Video: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets; Watch a Rehearsal Sneak Peek

A special sneak peek video clip of "Boys" from rehearsals of Once Upon a One More Time, the new Broadway musical powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning pop icon Britney Spears, is now available to watch!

Watch below!

The producers have also announced Once Upon a One More Time will launch a digital lottery powered by Broadway Direct, starting this Friday, May 12 ahead of the show's first preview performance on Saturday. A limited number of $47 tickets will be available for each performance. Lottery entries for each performance will be accepted starting 9:00 AM the day prior to the performance until 3:00 PM the day prior to the performance. Once the lottery closes, winners will be notified within minutes and will have 60 minutes to claim and pay for tickets. Seat locations and number of tickets awarded by the lottery are subject to availability, and some lottery seats may be partially obstructed. Limit one entry per person per day and limit of two tickets per entry. To enter and for more specifics, please visit, https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/omt-ny/.

Helmed by internally acclaimed, Drama Desk-nominated Director & Choreographers Keone & Mari Madrid (Beyond Babel, Karate Kid), Once Upon a One More Time begins previews this Saturday, May 13, 2023, and celebrates its opening night on Thursday, June 22, 2023 on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

Briga Heelan ("Great News", "Ground Floor") will star as Cinderella, Justin Guarini ("American Idol", Wicked) as Prince Charming, and Aisha Jackson (Frozen, Paradise Square) as Snow White, reprising the roles they originated in the world premiere production of Once Upon a One More Time, which played a sold-out, extended engagement at the Tony Award-winning Shakespeare Theatre Company (STC), in Washington, D.C, from November 29, 2021-January 9, 2022. Joining the cast for the Broadway premiere are two-time Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard (Company, Mean Girls) as Stepmother, two-time Tony Award nominee Adam Godley (The Lehman Trilogy, Hulu's "The Great") as The Narrator, comedienne Brooke Dillman ("The Wayne Brady Show", "The Office") as The O.F.G. (Original Fairy Godmother), Ryann Redmond (Frozen, Bring It On) as Stepsister Belinda, and Tess Soltau (Wicked, "The Good Fight") as Stepsister Betany.

Gabrielle Beckford (The Prom 1st Natl. Tour, Gloria: A Life at A.R.T.) will play Rapunzel, Ashley Chiu (KPOP at Ars Nova, She Said) is Sleeping Beauty, Nathan Levy (Dear Evan Hansen) is Clumsy, Ryan Steele (Newsies, Matilda the Musical) is Prince Erudite, Morgan Whitley (American Psycho, The Greatest Showman) is Princess Pea, and Lauren Zakrin (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812) is Little Mermaid. Rounding out the cast are Matt Allen (Escape to Margaritaville, Something Rotten), Liv Battista (Billie Eilish Tour, Beyond Babel) as Belle, Jacob Burns (Hamilton Tour), Pauline Casiño ("Little Voice" on Apple TV+, Candace Brown's The Soul Spot) as Esmeralda, Selene Haro (Beyond Babel) as Gretel, Joshua Daniel Johnson (Disney's Sneakerella) as Prince Brawny, Amy Hillner Larsen (The Marvelous Wonderettes, Hairspray Tour) as Goldilocks, Justice Moore (Hamilton, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") as Red, Kevin Trinio Perdido (Almost Famous, Fire Island The Musical) as Prince Mischievous, Mikey Ruiz (Beyond Babel) as Prince Gregarious, Salisha Thomas (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Josh Tolle (Kinky Boots 1st Natl. Tour, The Heart of Rock & Roll) as Prince Suave, Diana Vaden (Tootsie, Mack and Mabel at Encores!) as Swing, Mila Weir as Little Girl, Stephen Scott Wormley (The Lion King, "The Blacklist") as Prince Affable, and Isabella Ye as Little Girl.

Once Upon A One More Time features an original story written by Jon Hartmere (bare, The Upside) that flips the script on your favorite fairytale icons. Cinderella, Snow White, Little Mermaid and other classic storybook characters gather for their fortnightly book club, when-oh baby, baby!-a rogue fairy godmother grants their wish for a new story, by dropping The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps. The arrival of this new tome spurs a royal revelation: there is more to life than true love's kiss! The ultimate revisionist fairytale for anyone who yearns to feel "stronger than yesterday," Once Upon a One More Time weaves the chart-topping anthems of the Princess of Pop herself, Britney Spears - including "Oops I Did It Again," "Lucky," "Circus," and "Toxic" - into a heartwarming and uproarious musical adventure about taking happily ever after into your own hands.