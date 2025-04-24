Video: Nick Jonas, George Clooney And More Stop By Broadway Show League 2025 Opening Day

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway’s brightest are trading the stage for the softball field as the Broadway Show League celebrates its 70th opening day in Central Park and NBC stopped by for the celebration. Go inside the game in the video!

Stars like Nick Jonas, currently in The Last Five Years, and George Clooney, currently making his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck turned up on opening day.

“The stakes aren’t as high as they feel—we’re all just out here having fun,” said Jonas.

This summer tradition brings together 20 teams from shows like Hamilton, The Lion King, and Moulin Rouge, with players ranging from actors to stagehands to front office staff.

Commissioner John Gordon noted the league’s deeper meaning for those who work long hours on Broadway: “This is more than a game. It’s a lifeline.”

From Broadway veterans to first-time players, the league offers everyone a shot at the spotlight. Book of Mormon swing Racquel Williams, a rookie this year, said, “It’s just fun to have community and hang out.”

The Broadway Show League was founded in 1955 by John Effrat in collaboration with the Actors Fund. What began as a simple idea—giving actors and theater professionals a way to connect and unwind—grew into a beloved institution.

Now, 70 years later, it stands as the longest-running softball league in Central Park. As veteran player Gayle Scott puts it, “It just became this amazing, wonderful league.”