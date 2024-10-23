Video: New WICKED Promo Highlights the Magic of Oz

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new Wicked promo video has just been released, which shines a spotlight on the magic present both within the themes and the world of the upcoming movie. The video includes snippets of interviews with film stars Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Jonathan Bailey along with director Jon M. Chu.

"The things that you think are impossible, the things that you've been dreaming about, aren't impossible at all," Cynthia Erivo says in the video. "The movie is about harnessing the power that [Elphaba] has and figuring out how to use that to do good the way she needs to." Grande adds that this theme is "the most magical part of the whole thing."

The promo also features new footage from the film including some new moments of Galinda with her magic wand and a closer look at several creatures, including flying monkeys, animal professors, and the animal band in the Ozdust Ballroom.

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 21, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!