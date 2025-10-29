Video: New WICKED: FOR GOOD Promo Showcases Elphaba's Magical Abilities

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

The scope of Elphaba's power is on full display in a new promo video for Wicked For Good, which offers a closer look at the character as she taps into the magical abilities of her broom, the Grimmerie, and herself. Watch the video now, which features actress Cynthia Erivo discussing her character's magic in the highly anticipated movie.

Additionally, fans can visit the immersive Wicked website to explore objects from both Wicked films, including the Grimmerie, along with locations such as Emerald City, Kiamo Ko, shiz University, and more. Check it out here.

Get tickets to see Wicked: For Good in theaters and check out first reactions for the new movie here.

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

Wicked: For Good is based on Act Two of the musical stage play with music and lyrics by composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire.