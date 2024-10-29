Video: New Trailer for SPELLBOUND Musical Feat. Rachel Zegler, Nathan Lane, & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has released the first full trailer for Spellbound, the animated musical by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater also featuring the voice of Rachel Zegler. Watch it now!

The movie follows the adventures of Ellian (Zegler), the tenacious young daughter of the rulers of Lumbria who must go on a daring quest to save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms her parents into monsters. The new trailer showcases several characters from the film, including Ellian, Bolinar (John Lithgow), Luno (Nathan Lane), and Ellian's parents voiced by Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem. Despite the film being a musical, the trailers have not yet sampled any newly written musical numbers. Take a look at BroadwayWorld's guide to the movie HERE.

Spellbound is directed by Vicky Jenson (Shrek) with an original score from EGOT-winning composer Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast) and lyrics by Glenn Slater (Tangled). This will mark the first full-length animated musical for the songwriting duo since Disney's Tangled in 2010. Spellbound will be released on Netflix on November 22, 2024.

A Netflix Film from Skydance Animation, Spellbound boasts an all-star voice cast led by Rachel Zegler, Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, Nathan Lane, and Tituss Burgess. Spellbound is written by Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin and Julia Miranda and produced by John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bruce Anderson and Linda Woolverton for Skydance Animation.