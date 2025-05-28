Video: New Trailer for Non-Replica WICKED in Brazil

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Check out an all new trailer for the non-replica production of Wicked in Brazil. This new revival is based on their 2023 production but takes additional inspiration from the film for some new changes. Brazil had a sit down of the original Broadway staging of Wicked in 2016.

The cast includes Myra Ruiz, Fabi Bang, Baccic, Karin Hils, Hipólyto, Arízio Magalhães, Luisa Bresser, and Thadeu Torres.

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, WICKED has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. WICKED has been seen by over 65 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5.5 billion in global sales.

In addition to the Broadway production, WICKED in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.

A major motion picture starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande was released this past November, and the part two of the film adaptation will be out this year.

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”