Video: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Performs 'Music, Money, Love' & Title Song on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

New York, New York is now running on Broadway at the St. James Theatre.

Apr. 14, 2023  

Colton Ryan and Anna Uzele from New York, New York appeared on Good Morning America this morning to perform "Music, Money, Love" and the title song from the show, the iconic "New York, New York."

"Music, Money, Love" is a new song written for the musical by John Kander and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Watch the new performance from Ryan and Uzele below!

The performance marked the productions second televised performance. Last week, Uzele appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform "The World Goes Round" from the musical. Watch the performance, plus an interview with Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Kander, here.

This brand-new musical features music and lyrics by John Kander & Fred Ebb, a book written by David Thompson, co-written by Sharon Washington, with additional lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda. New York, New York is directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman.

Joining Ryan and Uzele in NEW YORK, NEW YORK is Clyde Alves (On The Town) as Tommy Caggiano, John Clay III (Choir Boy) as Jesse Webb, Janet Dacal (In The Heights) as Sofia Diaz, Ben Davis (Dear Evan Hansen) as Gordon Kendrick, Oliver Prose as Alex Mann (Broadway Debut), Angel Sigala (Broadway Debut) as Mateo Diaz, and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show) as Madame Veltri.

Watch the new performance here:







