Video: Myles Frost Reprises Tony-Winning Role In MJ THE MUSICAL West End

The multi-Tony Award-winning musical MJ has now opened at the Prince Edward Theatre, starring Tony Award-winner Myles Frost., Check out Myles reprising the role that made him a star in video from the new production as he and the show's ensemble perform, 'They Don't Care About Us'.
MJ is centred around the making of Jackson’s 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Going beyond his singular moves and Signature Sound, it offers a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted him into legendary status.
Created by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Christopher Wheeldon, this new musical features some of the most iconic songs in music history, including Billie Jean, Beat It. Man in the Mirror, and Smooth Criminal.