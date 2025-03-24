Video: Milo Manheim and Liz Gillies Talk LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, Favorite Musicals, & More in Puppy Interview

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Milo Manheim and Liz Gillies are currently starring in off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors and, to commemorate the occasion, they joined BuzzFeed Celeb to talk about their experience in the production while playing with adorable puppies.

Manheim recalled the first time he was eaten by the Audrey II puppet, which he called "incredible," explaining that he was interested in learning how the mechanics work for the plants. "Going in it the first time was not as easy as I thought it would be, but we quickly learned and we have a great team of puppeteers."

During the interview, the star also answered other musical theater-related questions including fan casts and his dream revivals. "25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a great musical, West Side Story...Rent, and Spring Awakening... Those are just musicals I love, I don't know where I fit in, but I'll take anything."

After Gillies joined the interview, the duo shared whether or not they would want to appear as Flynn Ryder and Meg in the live-action remakes of Tangled and Hercules, respectively. "I mean, obviously. Of course," said Gillies, also sharing that Meg was one of her first Halloween costumes as a kid. Manheim said he loves the character of Flynn and whoever is cast in the movie will "be the correct choice."

Gillies and Manheim joined the production on February 25, which also stars Tony Award nominee Reg Rogers (The Dazzle, Merrily We Roll Along) as Mushnik, Major Attaway as The Voice of Audrey II, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Ronnette, Daria Pilar Redus as Crystal, Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, as well as Teddy Yudain, Weston Chandler Long, Savannah Lee Birdsong, Camryn Hampton, Jeff Sears, michael iannucci, Jonothon Lyons, Noel MacNeal, Johnny Newcomb, and Christine Wanda.

Little Shop of Horrors features a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Little Shop of Horrors is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening).

Little Shop of Horrors began previews at Westside Theatre on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 and opened on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. Little Shop of Horrors first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London’s West End, to Asia and Australia – plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.