Video: Michelle Williams Opens Up About Broadway Return on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Michelle Williams is currently on Broadway in Death Becomes Her, the hit musical adaptation of the cult classic film. However, before receiving the offer to return to the stage, the Grammy Award-winning artist thought her Broadway days were over.

"Back in 2018, I had to leave a Broadway show because of my mental health," Williams told Good Morning America during a visit, referring to her departure from Once On This Island. "I thought the door was closed for me to return on Broadway. I thought I blew it [and] would be seen as a liability..." Nevertheless, she received the offer to play Viola, a character played by Isabella Rossellini in the original film.

Rossellini herself visited a performance of the show, with Williams noting "her kindness [and] grace" and that it was a special experience "for her to say she's so proud and how excited she was to see the show." See photos of Williams and Rossellini here and watch Williams discuss more about Death Becomes Her, her mental health journey, and more in the full interview.

Death Becomes Her stars Tony Award nominees Megan Hilty (Wicked, “Smash”), Jennifer Simard (Company, Disaster!), Christopher Sieber (Spamalot, Company), and Grammy Award winner Michelle Williams (Destiny's Child, Chicago). The cast also features Marija Abney, Lauren Celentano, Sarita Colon, Kaleigh Cronin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Taurean Everett, Michael Graceffa, Neil Haskell, Kolton Krouse, Josh Lamon, Sarah Meahl, Ximone Rose, Sir Brock Warren, Bud Weber, Ryan Worsing, Warren Yang, Kyle Brown, Lakota Knuckle, Johanna Moise, and Amy Quanbeck.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her features a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison & Noel Carey.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen's fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that's to die for.