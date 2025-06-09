Video: Nicole Scherzinger Celebrates Tony Win for Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Earlier tonight at the 78th Annual Tony Awards, Nicole Scherzinger took home a Tony Award for 'Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical' for her outstanding work in Sunset Blvd. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, she checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share her initial reaction!

Nicole Scherzinger is a Grammy-nominated, multi-award-winning, platinum-selling singer, actress, and dancer. Scherzinger was formerly a member of one of the world’s best-selling music groups of all time, The Pussycat Dolls, firmly cementing herself as a global pop icon. Scherzinger grew up a student of theater and is a classically trained performer. Her early onstage career included musical performances in Guys and Dolls, Chicago, and Showboat.

Her West End debut came in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats, for which she was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical. Scherzinger recently garnered rave reviews for her “career-defining” performance as ‘Norma Desmond’ in Jamie Lloyd’s reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd. The rapturously received production was nominated for 11 Olivier Awards, winning seven of them, including Best Musical Revival and Best Actress in a Musical for Scherzinger. She also won the Best Musical Performance award at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards. The production is moving to Broadway this fall, beginning previews on September 28 and opening on October 20 at the St. James Theater. On screen, Scherzinger co-starred in the critically acclaimed NBC musical television special, “Annie Live!” as ‘Grace Farrell.’ She won “Dancing with the Stars” in 2010 and served as a judge on several other television talent shows, including “The X Factor” US (2011), “The X Factor” UK (2012-2013, 2016-2017), and “The Masked Singer” (2019-2023). Scherzinger is also the voice of ‘Sina’ in Disney’s popular film Moana.