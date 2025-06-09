Video: Branden Jacobs-Jenkins & Glenn Davis Celebrate Tony Win for Best Play

Purpose is running on Broadway at the Hayes Theatre.
Earlier tonight at the 78th Annual Tony Awards, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Steppenwolf's Glenn Davis, and the producers of Purpose took home a Tony Award for 'Best Play'. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, they checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share their initial reaction!
For decades, the influential Jasper family has been a pillar of Black American Politics: civil rights leaders, pastors and congressmen. But like all families, there are cracks and secrets just under the surface. When the youngest son Nazareth returns home with an uninvited friend in tow, the family is forced into a reckoning with itself, its faith and the legacies of Black political power and familial duty. Spirited, hilarious and filled with intrigue, PURPOSE is an epic family drama from one of the country’s most celebrated voices.