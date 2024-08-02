Video: Meet the New Heroine of HADESTOWN, Maia Reficco

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"Honestly, I kinda closed my eyes and it happened... and then it was done and I was sobbing!"

That's how Maia Reficco, who is now playing ‘Eurydice' in Hadestown, got through her very first Broadway performance. Before making it big on the stage, the Argentinian actress has been best known for appearing in the hit HBO Max series, "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin."

"Opening was arguably the best day of my life! It was so special. I was so lucky that my family was able to fly out from Argentina, my best friends were all there... it was very, very special," Reficco explained. "It was incredibly fulfilling- I felt so loved and so supported by both my family and the cast. Whatever happened on that stage, I knew they'd have my back."

In this video, watch as she chats more with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about her big debut, why she can't get enough of Hadestown, and so much more!