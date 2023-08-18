Video: Meet The Stars of The New PETER PAN National Tour

Sixteen-year-old Nolan Almeida will play the iconic role of ‘Peter Pan’ in the new production, directed by Lonny Price.

NETworks Presentations announced casting of ‘Peter Pan’, ‘Captain Hook’, ‘Wendy’ and ‘Tiger Lily’ for the all-new production of the Tony Award-winning Broadway classic, PETER PAN.  Meet the cast in the video below!

Sixteen-year-old Nolan Almeida will play the iconic role of ‘Peter Pan’. An Orange County, California native, Nolan was most recently seen as ‘Crutchie’ in Newsies at 5-Star Theatricals and was featured in “Christmas on Repeat” on Hulu. Joining him will be Cody Garcia as ‘Captain Hook’ who most recently starred as ‘Willy Wonka’ in the national tour of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and as ‘Buddy’ in Elf; Emerson College graduate Hawa Kamara as ‘Wendy’ and acclaimed recording artist Raye Zaragoza as ‘Tiger Lily’. 

Director Lonny Price is thrilled to introduce Nolan Almeida as the high-flying Peter Pan. “Nolan embodies all the beautiful contradictions of Peter. He’s an extraordinarily gifted young actor, a wonderful singer and nothing short of magical. Cody Garcia as Captain Hook is utterly modern, surprising and one of the most engaging actors I’ve ever worked with.” 

“I also want to celebrate Hawa Kamara, making her professional debut as Wendy! A wildly charismatic young actress, who’s as talented as she is beautiful. And rounding out this sensational group is Raye Zaragoza as Tiger Lily - brilliant multi-faceted recording artist and actress. This company is simply going to blow people away and I cannot wait for audiences across the country to fall in love with each of them.” 

The full cast will be announced at a later date. 

This high-flying musical  has been  thrilling audiences of all ages for  close to 70 years and  is now being brought  back  to life in a newly-imagined production  directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price (Sunset Boulevard, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill) with additional book by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse (The Thanksgiving Play, What Would Crazy Horse Do?) and choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress, The Who’s Tommy). 

The new production will premiere at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, MN this December as part of the Ordway’s Broadway @ the Ordway series. The national tour will then launch in February 2024 at the Hippodrome in Baltimore, MD, and soar to theaters across the country. Additional tour cities will be announced soon; for more information, please visit peterpanontour.com

  

“PETER PAN is one of the  great  treasures of  the American Musical Theatre,” said Lonny Price. “The show  nurtures and inspires the imagination of  its audience and  reminds us to keep alive the child within us all.”   

  

“I am thrilled to be part of bringing  PETER PAN  to life for a new generation,” said Larissa FastHorse. “If you loved this musical  before, you  will  still see the  show  that enchanted you, while discovering  a  PETER PAN  that everyone can enjoy, without harm, for  many  years to come.”  

Based on Sir James M. Barrie's classic tale and originally directed, choreographed and adapted by Broadway legend Jerome Robbins, PETER PAN features an iconic and unforgettable score by Morris (Moose) Charlap, lyrics by Carolyn Leigh, additional lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, and additional music by Jule Styne.  

PETER PAN is directed by Lonny Price, with additional book by Larissa FastHorse, choreography by Lorin Latarro and aerial choreography by Paul Rubin, with music supervision and additional arrangements by Andy Einhorn and dance arrangements by David Dabbon. The national tour has scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Sarafina Bush, lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker, sound design by Kai Harada, projections by David Bengali, hair & make-up design by J. Jared Janas, fight direction by Rick Sordelet & Christian Kelly-Sordelet and “Tinker Bell” design by Paul Kieve. The Associate Director is Matt Cowart and the Associate Choreographer is Travis Waldschmidt, with casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA and additional casting by Michael Donovan Casting. The production is licensed by Music Theatre International. 

The adventure begins when  PETER PAN  and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of pixie dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including “I'm Flying”, “I  Gotta  Crow”, “I Won't Grow Up” and “Neverland”. PETER PAN  embraces the child in us all so go on a  journey from the  second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning - your entire family will be Hooked!   






