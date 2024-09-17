Video: Matt Doyle & Krystal Joy Brown Sing 'Close to You' from Ogunquit's MY BEST FRIEND'S WEDDING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Go inside rehearsals for the World Premiere of the new musical, My Best Friend's Wedding, with a book by Ron Bass & Jonathan Harvey, based on the hit TriStar Pictures' film with a screenplay by Ron Bass and featuring the songs of Burt Bacharach & Hal David. Watch Matt Doyle and Krystal Joy Brown sing 'Close to You' in this all-new video.

Directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall, the production will run September 26 – October 27.

My Best Friend's Wedding will star Krystal Joy Brown (Broadway's Merrily We Roll Along) as Julianne, Tony Award winner Matt Doyle (Broadway's Company) as Michael, Lianah Sta. Ana (Broadway's Miss Saigon) as Kimmy, Morgan Bryant (Mean Girls First Nat'l Tour) as Samantha, Zoe Jensen (Broadway's Six) as Amanda, Telly Leung (Broadway's Aladdin) as George, Mark Lotito (Broadway's Some Like It Hot) as Walter, Austin Phillips (Broadway's Parade) as Scotty, and Soara-Joye Ross (Ogunquit Playhouse's Young Frankenstein) as Isabelle.

My Best Friend's Wedding will feature Music Direction by Andrew Sotomayor, Scenic and Costume Design by Colin Richmond, Lighting Design by Richard Latta; Sound Design by Kevin Heard; and Wig/Hair & Makeup Design by Roxanne De Luna/">Luna. Nikki Lint is the Production Stage Manager. Casting by ARC/ Mark Brandon, CSA & Jarrett Reiche

My Best Friend's Wedding is based on the wickedly funny film of the same name and features some of the most iconic pop anthems ever written by the legendary Burt Bacharach and Hal David, including I'll Never Fall in Love Again, I Just Don't Know What To Do With Myself, Walk on By, I Say A Little Prayer and What's New Pussycat?.

Fiery food critic Julianne Potter has always turned her nose up at romance. It's the reason she broke up with her sweetheart Michael O'Neal. When she hears he's about to be married, she vows to win him back for good, but with perfect Kimmy in the way, it's not as easy as she first thought. Can she derail her best friend's wedding in time and keep Michael all for herself?