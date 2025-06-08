 tracking pixel
THE TONY AWARDS: ALL THE WINNERS - UPDATING LIVE!
Video: Marco Paguia Reacts to Tony Win for Best Orchestrations

Buena Vista Social Club is running on Broadway at the Schoenfeld Theatre.

By: Jun. 08, 2025
Earlier tonight at the 78th Annual Tony Awards, Marco Paguia took home a Tony Award for 'Best Orchestrations' for his outstanding work on Buena Vista Social Club. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, he checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

Paguia is a music director, arranger, orchestrator, and pianist based in New York. He was the recipient of the 2024 Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards for his orchestrations of Buena Vista Social Club (Atlantic Theater). He was the Music director for Gutenberg! The Musical!, Girl From the North Country, Peter and the Starcatcher, and Everyday Rapture (Broadway). Regional highlights include music supervision & orchestrations for Unknown Soldier (Arena Stage) and music direction for Goddess (Berkeley Rep). Marco is the music director, arranger and pianist for LaChanze and Lindsay Mendez. He played on the soundtrack to Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story with the New York Philharmonic, conducted by Gustavo Dudamel. His arrangements and orchestrations have been performed at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center.


